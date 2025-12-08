© 2025 Connecticut Public

Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)

Episode #134

Season 1 Episode 134 | 45m 10s

The Sanfuentes family coldly attends the funeral of the sailor they themselves ordered to kill. Meanwhile, Ramírez ends his relationship with "la gato" and, hurt, she returns to seek comfort from a lifelong friend. Gaspar receives a visit from a supervisor who will start an investigation against him for all the irregularities that have occurred at the barracks since his arrival.

Aired: 12/31/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 44:51
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 24
Cárdenas pieces the case together and discovers that Gaspar Sanfuentes is Pedro Ramírez's brother.
Episode: S1 E124 | 44:51
Watch 42:19
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #125
Antonia goes on a trip with Cornelius. Eloísa has doubts about her engagement to Gaspar.
Episode: S1 E125 | 42:19
Watch 44:12
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #127
Gaspar links Heinz's disappearance to Cárdenas. A newspaper publishes an article about Eloísa.
Episode: S1 E127 | 44:12
Watch 44:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #126
Gregorio tries to get rid of Cárdenas. Antonia makes the Captain attend lunch with Eloísa's father.
Episode: S1 E126 | 44:40
Watch 45:26
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #128
Braun devises a plan where he'll have to get his hands dirty to save himself.
Episode: S1 E128 | 45:26
Watch 46:22
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #131
Pedro Ramírez is caught between a rock and a hard place. Eloísa is deeply confused about her future.
Episode: S1 E131 | 46:22
Watch 45:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #132
Eloísa and Gaspar break up. Neftalí scolds his daughter. Pedro Ramírez tries to fix his failed plan.
Episode: S1 E132 | 45:24
Watch 45:17
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #133
Ramírez tells Eloísa he's glad she didn't marry Gaspar. Antonia sees her secret in danger.
Episode: S1 E133 | 45:17
Watch 45:14
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 17
The Sanfuentes worry about Pedro Ramirez's interest in Gaspar, fearing their secret will be exposed.
Episode: S1 E117 | 45:14
Watch 42:52
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 21
Cardenas kidnaps the policeman trailing him, making him disappear temporarily.
Episode: S1 E121 | 42:52