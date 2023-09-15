© 2023 Connecticut Public

Nylon Corporation of America settles suit over alleged Clean Water Act violations in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
The Nylon Corporation of America has settled a lawsuit with the Conservation Law Foundation over alleged Clean Water Act violations in New Hampshire.

The Conservation Law Foundation says Nylon Corporation polluted the Merrimack River with acidic wastewater, zinc, and high temperatures coming out of their manufacturing facility in Manchester.

In the lawsuit, the Foundation says Nylon Corporation put amounts of zinc into the river that exceed their permits at least 30 times between 2017 and 2021.

Low pH levels and high temperatures can harm fish and other organisms in the river. Heavy metals like zinc could cause health issues for people who drink the water. The Merrimack River is a source of drinking water for 500,000 people in Massachusetts, and many in the greater Nashua area, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The company has agreed to pay $225,000 to the New Hampshire Rivers Council to support clean water work. That organization is planning to use the funds for a restoration project on the McQuesten Brook watershed.

Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
