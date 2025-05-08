Eliminate the Marine Mammal Commission? Trump budget proposes to do that

The Trump Administration is taking aim at an agency that protects marine mammals from harm, prompting local experts to worry.

The Marine Mammal Commission was created more than 50 years ago to ensure the Marine Mammal Protection Act is followed and to provide independent, science-based oversight of federal activities that affect whales, dolphins, seals, and more.

Frances Gulland, Commission Chair, released a public letter decrying the effort.

“I regret having to share this news and my concern about the impact this proposal would have on marine mammals, the American public, and especially our marine and coastal communities,“ she wrote.

Others used stronger language.

“It’s a shameful and disappointing attack on conservation in this country,” said Jane Davenport, senior attorney with the advocacy group Defenders of Wildlife. “Especially because marine mammals are vital parts of ocean ecosystems, and in this country we rely on healthy thriving ocean ecosystems for healthy fisheries, coastal tourism and recreation.”

The Commission has an annual operating budget of $4.5 million, which comes to just over 1 penny per American per year, according to Gullard.

The news follows a trend by the Trump administration of gutting federal programs and staff that work in climate and environment fields.

The Trump Administration’s budget proposal laying out plans to eliminate the Commission in fiscal year 2026 was shared with Congress last week. Davenport said she couldn’t share whether Defenders of Wildlife would take legal action if the Commission is undermined.

“I think in terms of legal recourse,” she said, “that is a bridge we're going to have to cross when we get there.”

