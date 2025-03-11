© 2025 Connecticut Public

Five years into the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate and evolve

By Rob Stein
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the virus continues to spread around the globe as the virus continues to evolve. Scientists say that's likely to continue indefinitely, as the virus finds new ways to evade the human immune system. At the moment, the virus has faded into the background of daily life even as people still get sick, end up in the hospital and sometimes die. But a new more dangerous variant could emerge at any time.

Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
