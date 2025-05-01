© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'We got a lot of communists in the state': Trumbull officials blast CT affordable housing laws

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
Stephen Shapiro, the developer behind the Reservoir Avenue project speaks during the April 23, 2025 Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting.
Screen capture / TCTV Trumbull
Stephen Shapiro, the developer behind the Reservoir Avenue project, speaks during the April 23, 2025 Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting.

Officials in Trumbull took out their frustrations with Connecticut’s affordable housing laws during a recent meeting with a local developer.

That developer is looking to build an apartment complex of up to 105 units on Reservoir Avenue in Trumbull. The project would utilize the state’s affordable housing law, which requires municipalities to make at least 10% of their housing stock affordable.

The law also allows developers of various affordable housing projects to override local zoning laws in communities that aren’t currently meeting the affordable housing mandate. This means developers can construct large apartment complexes – even if local zoning officials object to the idea – as long as they have a portion of affordable units.

Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commissioner Fred Garrity said at a meeting last week that the state law basically gives towns two options: “pick A and work with us, or we’re going to give you B and you have no choice. That’s where we are today.”

Currently, 5.2% of Trumbull’s housing is considered affordable, meaning developers would be able to circumvent local zoning specifications if the proposed project has at least 30% affordable units.

Commissioner Richard Croll criticized the lawmakers behind the affordable housing law, which has been in place since 1989.

“The state we live in, we got a lot of radicals, we got a lot of Communists in the state,” Croll said. “A lot of people that end up in Hartford, their communities aren’t sending the best and the brightest. They end up creating a lot of convoluted laws.”

Croll didn’t immediately respond to an interview request from Connecticut Public.

State law says communities not meeting the 10% goal, must prove in court why the development shouldn’t be approved due to health or safety concerns.

Stephen Shapiro, the developer behind the Reservoir Avenue project, said the planning and zoning commissioners took out their frustrations with the law on him.

“I was hoping for some positive suggestions,” Shapiro told the commissioners during the meeting. “It’s a state law. I didn’t pass the state law, guys.”

Shapiro later told Connecticut Public a town meeting was not the place to air out political differences and call elected officials “not the brightest.”

The meeting was a pre-application discussion, intended to give Shapiro a better idea of what the town needs or wants before submitting a formal project application. No votes were taken during the meeting.

Shapiro wants town officials to decide what’s best, but said his lawyer is pursuing other approaches to getting the project approved, he said.

“To get a response like that when you go to a commission, I mean, it's a little disappointing, but at the end of the day, I'd like to be a successful project, and I'd like it to be successful for the town of Trumbull as well,” Shapiro said.
Tags
News Fairfield County
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.