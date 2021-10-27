© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Can formerly incarcerated people fill the labor gap?

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 27, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
A hand holding a sign reading "Good Jobs."
Mark Pazniokas
/
CTMirror.org
File photo of a sign at a gathering attended by union members.

Many news outlets, this one included, have reported extensively on complaints from businesses that say they can’t find enough workers.

There are multiple reports that this labor shortage has led some of those operations to seek out the services of some of the nation's estimated 20 million formerly incarcerated individuals, some of whom are looking to get back into the workforce.

To talk more about this, we invited a person in her third decade of working to re-enter the formerly incarcerated into society.

She is Deb Rogala, the Director of Operations for Community Partners in Action (CPA).

Deb oversees CPA’s 12 adult and juvenile programs throughout Connecticut.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith