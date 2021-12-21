How the Yale Peabody Museum is reimagining its "curatorial voice"

By what rights does a museum hold an object or artifact, and with what authority does that museum get to interpret it? Those are some of the existential questions driving a storytelling overhaul at the Yale Peabody Museum.

This hour, we preview changes to be unveiled to the public in 2024, from added gallery and classroom space to some major updates to storytelling. Hear about the museum's efforts to expand its "curatorial voice" by involving members of the local community.

