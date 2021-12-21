© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How the Yale Peabody Museum is reimagining its "curatorial voice"

Published December 21, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST
Jack Devlin | Yale Peabody Museum
Jack Devlin | Yale Peabody Museum
Jack Devlin | Yale Peabody Museum
Jack Devlin | Yale Peabody Museum

By what rights does a museum hold an object or artifact, and with what authority does that museum get to interpret it? Those are some of the existential questions driving a storytelling overhaul at the Yale Peabody Museum.

This hour, we preview changes to be unveiled to the public in 2024, from added gallery and classroom space to some major updates to storytelling. Hear about the museum's efforts to expand its "curatorial voice" by involving members of the local community.

GUESTS:

  • Kailen Rogers - Associate Director of Exhibitions, Yale Peabody Museum
  • Neeti Jain - Fellow, National Science Foundation
  • Natasha Ghazali - Student, Yale College; Former Member, Yale Peabody Museum Sci.CORPS
  • Rawaa Ghazi - Chef, Sanctuary Kitchen
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
