© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Submarine designers in Connecticut say they'll strike on May 18 if contract deal isn't reached

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 2, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT
FILE - General Dynamics Electric Boat is seen in Groton, Conn., Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
FILE - General Dynamics Electric Boat is seen in Groton, Conn., Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

About 2,500 workers at Electric Boat shipyard in Connecticut plan to strike on May 18 if a tentative contract agreement is not reached with the submarine builder, the union president announced during a rally Thursday.

About 300 union members cheered the announcement made by Bill Louis, president of the Marine Draftsmen’s Association-United Auto Workers of America, Local 571, The Day of New London newspaper reported.

“We’re officially putting the company on notice that if we don’t have an agreement at 11:59 p.m., we strike at midnight May 18,” Louis told the union members, most of whom are essentially responsible for designing the U.S. Navy's nuclear submarine fleet.

A message was left seeking comment with an EB spokesperson in Groton.

The looming strike comes as a day after the U.S. Navy awarded EB's parent company, General Dynamics, a contract worth more than $12.4 billion for the construction of two Virginia class submarines authorized during last fiscal year. The funding also covers improved worker pay.

More than two-thirds of the union membership voted last month to authorize a strike if a deal couldn't be reached on a new contract.

The union’s contract expired on April 4, but leadership has agreed to continue bargaining with EB. They’ve demanded higher wages over four years, the restoration of pension benefits for all members, cost of living adjustments and profit sharing with General Dynamics, EB’s parent company, among other changes.

“The clock has run out on corporate greed,” UAW President Shawn Fain told members during a rally last month. “And I’ll tell you, this is a new UAW where the membership comes first and we refuse to aim low and settle lower.”

EB's earlier now-expired offer had included a 23.3% general wage increase over the life of the contract, plus benefits and an increased retirement package.

The company has acknowledged it has been “actively preparing a business continuity plan in the event of a work stoppage,” adding it will “not waver from our commitment to continue building submarines, the nation’s top national security priority.”
Tags
News Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.