No Fault Evictions are on the rise in Connecticut: Here's why

Here in Connecticut, twice as many tenants faced evictions during the pandemic – not for falling behind on rent, but because their lease was up. They’re called no-fault evictions. And some believe the uptick is due to a loophole in an executive order.

Today on Where We Live, we’ll explore what these no-fault evictions could mean to renters and how lawmakers are responding to it.

We hear from Sonsharae Owens. She was threatened with a no-fault eviction.

Later, State Representative Quintin Williams joins us.

This episode was guest hosted by Walter Smith Randolph, the Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public.

GUESTS:



Jacqui Rabe Thomas - Connecticut Public Investigative Reporter

Connecticut Public Investigative Reporter Sonsharae Owens - Victim of No Fault Eviction

Victim of No Fault Eviction Camila Vallejo - Connecticut Public Housing Reporter

Connecticut Public Housing Reporter State Representative Quentin Williams - chairman of the housing committee



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today by visiting ctpublic.org/donate.

