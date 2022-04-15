© 2022 Connecticut Public

No Fault Evictions are on the rise in Connecticut: Here's why

Published April 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
Alice Prael, of New Haven, left, and Adam, who didn't want to give his last name, protest an impending eviction in Stratford this winter.
Yehyun Kim
/
CTMirror.org

Here in Connecticut, twice as many tenants faced evictions during the pandemic – not for falling behind on rent, but because their lease was up. They’re called no-fault evictions. And some believe the uptick is due to a loophole in an executive order.

Today on Where We Live, we’ll explore what these no-fault evictions could mean to renters and how lawmakers are responding to it.

We hear from Sonsharae Owens. She was threatened with a no-fault eviction.

Later, State Representative Quintin Williams joins us.

This episode was guest hosted by Walter Smith Randolph, the Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Walter Smith Randolph
Walter Smith Randolph is the Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Broadcasting. The New York City native comes to CT Public after a decade of reporting at local tv stations across the country.
