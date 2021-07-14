Walter Smith-RandolphInvestigative Editor
Walter Smith-Randolph is the Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Broadcasting. The New York City native comes to CT Public after a decade of reporting at local tv stations across the country.
At Cincinnati’s CBS station, Walter specialized in local government reporting while also investigating Cincinnati’s childhood poverty crisis. In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Walter’s work as an investigative reporter exposed waste, fraud, abuse and corruption which led to resignations and reform in school districts, police departments and courthouses. At Flint, Michigan’s NBC station, Walter’s one-man band reporting helped uncover The Flint Water Crisis which earned him his first regional EMMY nomination. Walter got his start as a reporter, producer and anchor in Elmira/Ithaca, New York.
When not reporting, Walter is mentoring emerging journalists and advocating for diverse newsrooms with the National Association of Black Journalists where he was elected national Treasurer in 2020. He’s also taught journalism at Western Michigan University and Northern Kentucky University.
He’s a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., NABJ, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE) and the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting. He also serves as Alumni Board Chair for the Newmark J-School at CUNY.
Walter is a graduate of Villanova University and he holds a master’s degree in journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.
He enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends and cheering on his Villanova Wildcats.
-
Districts face a Sept. 27 deadline to record the vaccination status of school workers, a move some had been reluctant to take on their own.
-
New data obtained by CT Public’s Accountability Project offers some insight into whether the significant uptick in car thefts seen between 2019 and 2020 was a one-year setback following decades of steady declines or the beginning of an upward trend.
-
Before his surprise resignation in May, ex-University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas butted heads with the public university’s governing board on a handful of issues, including tuition hikes and plans for graduation, emails show.
-
Students returning to campus in August are required to get the shot.
-
Some high-level state employees with less than one year on the job could be eligible for raises under a plan announced by the governor this month.
-
A new budget airline will begin flights from New Haven this fall, and the company that manages Tweed, Avports, is offering to spend millions to expand the airport. But records obtained by Connecticut Public show the airport is also facing new financial risks.
-
Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday provided some relief to up to 120 undocumented immigrants stuck in hospitals across the state because it’s the only place they can get lifesaving dialysis treatment.
-
A deadly crash in New Britain last month involving a stolen car has ignited a debate about Connecticut’s juvenile justice system, but experts say reforms aimed at keeping more teens out of the adult prison system aren’t to blame for a rise in auto thefts.