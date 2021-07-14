Walter Smith-Randolph is the Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Broadcasting. The New York City native comes to CT Public after a decade of reporting at local tv stations across the country.

At Cincinnati’s CBS station, Walter specialized in local government reporting while also investigating Cincinnati’s childhood poverty crisis. In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Walter’s work as an investigative reporter exposed waste, fraud, abuse and corruption which led to resignations and reform in school districts, police departments and courthouses. At Flint, Michigan’s NBC station, Walter’s one-man band reporting helped uncover The Flint Water Crisis which earned him his first regional EMMY nomination. Walter got his start as a reporter, producer and anchor in Elmira/Ithaca, New York.

When not reporting, Walter is mentoring emerging journalists and advocating for diverse newsrooms with the National Association of Black Journalists where he was elected national Treasurer in 2020. He’s also taught journalism at Western Michigan University and Northern Kentucky University.

He’s a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., NABJ, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE) and the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting. He also serves as Alumni Board Chair for the Newmark J-School at CUNY.

Walter is a graduate of Villanova University and he holds a master’s degree in journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

He enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends and cheering on his Villanova Wildcats.

