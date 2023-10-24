Reporter's Notebook: Celebrating the past, and looking to the future of The Accountability Project

Two years ago, when I arrived at 1049 Asylum Ave., I was given a mission—launch an investigative unit committed to shining a light on issues across the state while making a big impact and winning a few awards along the way.

As I move on from Connecticut Public, I can say mission accomplished—but we’re not done yet.

Our very first story, a fact check on motor vehicle thefts, won a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. It also led to our focus on the state’s justice system. Thanks to the Tow Foundation, we were able to create a reporter position focused solely on race, youth and justice. We also accompanied a group of Connecticut thought leaders to Norway where they learned corrections best practices which led to our documentary Transforming Corrections.

Our stories have made big impact. After we published a story about the lack of funds to replace aging HVAC systems, the governor launched a multi-million dollar push to fund repairs. Then there was the story about a local health group withholding wages from a group of the lowest-paid workers. After we published the story, those wages were returned and the group apologized. I could go on and on about the impact and the awards but the impact is really what matters. The ability to help those in need and hold the powerful accountable is why I became a journalist. As my friend Katie Honan says, “be kind to those who deserve it and give hell to those who earned it.”

Your support of Connecticut Public and The Accountability Project is vital. I hope that you will continue to support the team here. In a time when the industry continues to contract, we rely on you to support great journalism. Where would our country and state be without journalists shining a light on our government, schools and justice system? That’s why journalism matters and you’re in good hands with the team here at CT Public.

Yours in great journalism,

Walter Smith Randolph