CT policymakers visit Norwegian prisons to learn best practices

When we first met Christoffer Dahl, he was inside a tool shed unsupervised---with access to a hammer, a screwdriver, and a blade.

“We do maintenance, we do fishing cabinets, paint wall. If they do something outside, we do gardening. We do everything,” said Dahl. That everything includes making meals for each other---with access to a stove, knives, and other utensils. Dahl can also watch television and work out with his floormates.

“In here we (sic) pretty much brothers. We do some activities. Every Monday we work. We bake cake. Make lunch every Friday for each other. We do different things,” said Dahl.

You might think this is a dorm but it’s actually a prison. It’s the Bergen Prison in Norway. Dahl is 27 years old. He’s been here for 18 months and has three months to go. His sentence was cut short by nine months for good behavior. When we ask him why he’s here…

“Cocaine, crazy life, party, women. So, you end up here,” said Dahl.

And that’s all we can tell you about Dahl’s criminal history because Norway has prisoner’s rights and the public cannot access someone else’s criminal history. Around this unit, you’ll see pictures of Dahl rock climbing on the outside. It’s one of his favorite activities and because of his good behavior, he’s been taken on rock climbing trips in plain clothes and unshackled.

“I like to (sic) climbing. Use my body,” said Dahl.

Dahl says he’s relatively comfortable here and he likes the way he’s treated. He’s undergoing drug treatment which prisoners here have to volunteer for. Dahl is also talking to a psychiatrist.

“I never trust a psychiatrist outside,” said Dahl. “They’re so open. All the guards are open and forthcoming."

When it comes to American prisons, Dahl says his only knowledge of them is movies and it doesn’t seem that great.

“They don't have respect for inmates,” said Dahl. “If the employees give respect. If they give me respect, I give them respect. So it go (sic) both ways. They help me, then I can help them to get better in the job.

For Per Voge, who was the warden of this prison from 1992 until 2000, this thinking is exactly what the prison officials have been working towards.

“We have a basic value in the Scandinavian countries, based on that, everyone have (sic) to be integrated in the society. So, we never lose an inhabitant, while he's executing a sentence. So, we don't have this separation of the criminal out of society, whether he is also inside the society,” said Voge.“ We also try to say that every person in Norway is have a share, is a shareholder of every prison. So the public, they own the prisons. It's not a private enterprise.”

Video Screen Grab / Connecticut Public Per Voge, International Adviser/Director of Norwegian Correctional Service, center, leads a group of Connecticut policy makers through a Norway prison November, 2022. Conn. State Rep. Robyn Porter is far right.

It's that type of thinking that piques the interest of State Representative Robyn Porter, a Democrat who represents New Haven and Hamden.

Porter says she wants to see more compassion in Connecticut prisons. It’s something she saw first-hand in Norway which led to an emotional reaction.

“I was literally brought to tears because as a mother of someone who was formally incarcerated, I think about what our trajectory would've been as a family, because we did that time with him as well. And they integrate family, they integrate holidays, they allowed children to come and visit. I mean, the things that they have access to are totally like far from what we do in Connecticut,” said Porter. “And it's conducive to everything that we say we want them to, to be when they come home. Right. Productive citizens. But we don't give them the tools, we don't give them the practice. So that's what I find a little contradictory.”

Porter and the rest of the group were brought to Norway by the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy. Its director, Andrew Clark, has been researching the European way of corrections for years. He says it’s important to have these conversations and show people there’s another way.

“Norway has not always been like this. It was very punitive. In the eighties, the nineties, they were facing prison overcrowding. They had an inflection point as well, and they chose guided by international standards and best practices to go the route that they're going,” said Clark. “So I think, that's an important north star for us to understand. How can we change? ” said Clark.

Video Screen Grab / Connecticut Public Exterior of the men’s unit of Norway’s Bergen Prison.

Connecticut has made a number of changes to the prison system already. But Clark and Porter hope this trip leads to more collaboration in Connecticut and Dahl’s experience shows that collaboration could be extremely beneficial for everyone involved.

