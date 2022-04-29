Unpacking the pros and cons of bariatric surgery

Weight loss surgery has become more accessible, but there are still concerns and stigma around these procedures.

Today, we talk to surgeons in our state, about the pros and cons of bariatric surgery. We hear from a local Connecticut resident who had bariatric surgery in 2021.

Did you know minors starting at age 10 are eligible for bariatric surgery?

Drs. Melissa Santos and Christine Finck at Connecticut Children's unpack that for us and we learn about the type of conversations specialists have with children and parents, before deciding on surgery.

What questions do you have about weight loss surgery?

Dr. John Morton - Professor and Vice Chair of Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery for Yale New Haven Hospital System

Kate Medina - Bariatric surgery patient

Bariatric surgery patient Dr. Melissa Santos - Division Chief of Pediatric Psychology at Connecticut Children’s and Clinical Director for the Pediatric Obesity Center

Dr. Christine Finck - Pediatric Surgeon and Surgeon in Chief at Connecticut Children's. She is also the Executive Vice President and Professor of Surgery at UConn School of Medicine.



