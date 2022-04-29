© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Unpacking the pros and cons of bariatric surgery

Published April 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Surgery.jpg
Phalinn Ooi
/
Creative Commons

Weight loss surgery has become more accessible, but there are still concerns and stigma around these procedures.

Today, we talk to surgeons in our state, about the pros and cons of bariatric surgery. We hear from a local Connecticut resident who had bariatric surgery in 2021.

Did you know minors starting at age 10 are eligible for bariatric surgery?

Drs. Melissa Santos and Christine Finck at Connecticut Children's unpack that for us and we learn about the type of conversations specialists have with children and parents, before deciding on surgery.

What questions do you have about weight loss surgery?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. John Morton - Professor and Vice Chair of Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery for Yale New Haven Hospital System
  • Kate Medina - Bariatric surgery patient
  • Dr. Melissa Santos - Division Chief of Pediatric Psychology at Connecticut Children’s and Clinical Director for the Pediatric Obesity Center
  • Dr. Christine Finck - Pediatric Surgeon and Surgeon in Chief at Connecticut Children’s. She is also the Executive Vice President and Professor of Surgery at UConn School of Medicine.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil