© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

New Haven Mayor and Police leader talk about Randy Cox, plus a look at Miranda Rights

Published June 30, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
News Conference Featuring Attorney Ben Crump representing Richard Cox and Family
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
"Why didn't they use their training?" asked attorney Ben Crump, referring to Randy Cox's treatment by New Haven police. "Why didn't they use the policies that they are supposed to know? Why didn't they give him an ounce of humanity?"

A New Haven resident was recently injured while in police custody, and could be permanently paralyzed.

Today, we talk about what went wrong and how the New Haven Police Department is responding. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson join us.

Advisory: This video involves images that may be upsetting to some viewers.

Later, we talk about how a Supreme Court opinion on Miranda Rights could impact policing.

What questions do you have about police conduct in our state?

GUESTS:

  • Tom Breen - Managing Editor of New Haven Independent
  • Mayor Justin Elicker - City of New Haven
  • Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson - New Haven Police Department
  • Jorge Camacho - Policing, Law, and Policy Director of the Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil