New Haven Mayor and Police leader talk about Randy Cox, plus a look at Miranda Rights

A New Haven resident was recently injured while in police custody, and could be permanently paralyzed.

Today, we talk about what went wrong and how the New Haven Police Department is responding. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson join us.

Advisory: This video involves images that may be upsetting to some viewers.

Later, we talk about how a Supreme Court opinion on Miranda Rights could impact policing.

What questions do you have about police conduct in our state?

GUESTS:

