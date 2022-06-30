New Haven Mayor and Police leader talk about Randy Cox, plus a look at Miranda Rights
A New Haven resident was recently injured while in police custody, and could be permanently paralyzed.
Today, we talk about what went wrong and how the New Haven Police Department is responding. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson join us.
Advisory: This video involves images that may be upsetting to some viewers.
Later, we talk about how a Supreme Court opinion on Miranda Rights could impact policing.
What questions do you have about police conduct in our state?
GUESTS:
- Tom Breen - Managing Editor of New Haven Independent
- Mayor Justin Elicker - City of New Haven
- Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson - New Haven Police Department
- Jorge Camacho - Policing, Law, and Policy Director of the Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School