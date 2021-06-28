What Did Professor Hippocampus Say at His Retirement Party?

LITTLE: Create a laugh-o-graph and use data to measure the funniness of your jokes!

MIDDLE: Take a minute to learn about the part of your brain shaped like a seahorse (and get the punchline to our joke!).

BIGGER: During the pandemic, this Alaska hiking service repurposed their phone number to provide jokes.

THINKALONG: Something to consider: As the weather gets warmer, days get longer, and spring greens poke up through the soil, all the farmers and gardeners get ready for planting season. Can urban agriculture solve the issue of food security for city dwellers?