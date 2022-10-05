© 2022 Connecticut Public

This is the heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. — ever!

By The Associated Press
Published October 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
In this photo provided by The Great Pumpkin Farm, Emmett Andrusz, from left, Steve Andrusz and Scott Andrusz, pose with the record-setting 2,554-pound pumpkin in Clarence, N.Y., on Saturday.
The Great Pumpkin Farm via AP
In this photo provided by The Great Pumpkin Farm, Emmett Andrusz, from left, Steve Andrusz and Scott Andrusz, pose with the record-setting 2,554-pound pumpkin in Clarence, N.Y., on Saturday.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest.

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.

The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

