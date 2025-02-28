© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's the 5th anniversary of the COVID pandemic and we want to hear your experiences

By NPR Staff
Published February 28, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
We want to hear from you.
Katherine Du
We want to hear from you.

March 11 will mark 5 years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. What followed were months of lockdowns, social distancing and fear about this fast-spreading virus.

Ahead of this anniversary, NPR wants to take a moment to reflect on the early days of the pandemic.

How did life change for you? What were the things that helped you get through the stress of the pandemic? Did you start new hobbies? Did you lose your income? Did you start a small business? How did your relationships fare?

We want to hear from you.

Please fill out the form below and an NPR producer may be in contact for an upcoming story.

Please note: Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content