Do you feel you can exercise your right to free speech? NPR wants to hear from you

By NPR Staff
Published March 20, 2025 at 10:09 AM EDT
Katherine Du
/
NPR

In his recent address to Congress, President Trump declared that he had "stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America." Days later, immigration agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian Columbia University graduate student for his participation in campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

We want to know who feels freer to speak in this moment, who feels they're being forced into silence, and the extent to which the right to free speech, as protected by the U.S. Constitution, might be changing for different people, for better or worse.

Fill out the form below and an NPR journalist may reach out for an upcoming story.

NPR Staff
