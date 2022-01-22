© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

UConn Huskies stand tall over Seton Hall Pirates in 71-38 Win

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published January 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST
1 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) hits for 2 points during the win over the Seton Hall Pirates 71-38 in the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) funnels Seton Hall Pirates guard Lauren Park-Lane (3) to the outside. Park-Lane was held to 5 points during the Huskies 71-38 win over the Pirates on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
3 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) drives to the basket during the win over the Seton Hall Pirates 71-38 on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
4 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) gets a finger on a shot from Seton Hall Pirates guard Lauren Park-Lane.
Joe Amon
5 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
Seton Hall Pirates guard Lauren Park-Lane is pressured by UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme during the UConn Huskies win over the Seton Hall Pirates in the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
6 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
Only playing 31 minutes this game, UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (left) and forward Aaliyah Edwards (right) on the bench during a timeout during the 71-38 win over the Seton Hall Pirates on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
7 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) sends off a 3-point shot during the game between the UConn Huskies and the Seton Hall Pirates on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
8 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) drives the lane during the win over the Seton Hall Pirates 71-38 in the Gampel Pavilion, Storrs Connecticut January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
9 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) dives to secure the ball from Seton Hall Pirates guard Katie Armstrong (15) during the win over the Seton Hall Pirates 71-38 in the Gampel Pavilion, Storrs on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
10 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) shoots from outside during the win over the Seton Hall Pirates 71-38 in the Gampel Pavilion, Storrs on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
11 of 11  — UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) gets a layup past Seton Hall Pirates guard Katie Armstrong (15) during the win over the Seton Hall Pirates 71-38 on January 21, 2022.
Joe Amon

Strong aggressive play on both ends of the court kept the Huskies at the top of the Big East (5-0) as they towered over Seton Hall last night in Storrs. Forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa lead the team with 17 points and 14 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

Guard Nika Muhl was a force to be reckoned with for the 31 minutes of play. Muhl was on the court scoring 11 points including three hits for 3 points and 4 steals. UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said after the game, “It’s not just scoring points. Make the next pass, make the next cut. All those things we did today lead to winning.”

The Huskies confounded the Pirates offense, holding their leading scorer, guard Lauren Park-Lane, to no baskets in the first half and only 5 total points total. Park-Lane had just come off consecutive 30 point games. Seton Hall guard Andra Espinoza-Hunter was also held to six on the night.

The 33 point gap in the final score was a total team effort. The UConn defense was at a premium, keeping the Pirates off kilter and funneling them out of the lane, pushing them into situations that led to bad ball handling.

The UConn lineup contributed up and down the court with forward Dorka Juhasz ending with 12 points and 9 rebounds, hard charging guard Evina Westbrook with 13 points, and forward Aaliyah Edwards with 6 points and 8 rebounds. Combined it was all more than Seton Hall could contend with.

Tags

NewsUConnbasketball
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor II with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon
Related Content