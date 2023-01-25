© 2023 Connecticut Public

Yale Center for British Art will close next month for a nearly year-long renovation

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published January 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
Yale Center For British Art
View Pictures / via Getty
/
Universal Images Group Editorial
Yale Center For British Art, New Haven, United States, Architect Louis Khan, 1974.

You have about a month to visit the Yale Center for British Art before it temporarily closes.

A much-needed exterior renovation project could keep the museum closed for nearly a year.

The museum boasts the largest collection of British art outside of the United Kingdom. It was the last building designed by acclaimed architect Louis I. Kahn, which opened in 1977. Although the interior recently saw an overhaul in 2016, now Kahn’s dramatic plexiglass domed skylights, which he dubbed the “fifth elevation” need to be replaced, along with other exterior improvements. The museum is also investing in a new, energy-efficient lighting system.

"As the museum approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, we have begun to consider how to address the building’s aging infrastructure and overall sustainability," said Courtney J. Martin, director of the Yale Center for British Art, in a statement. "These improvements serve as a symbol of our commitment to the future of our landmark building and will help safeguard our collections for generations to come."

While renovations are underway, the museum will be closed to the general public, but people will still be able to access the museum’s collection, archives and reference library. Renovations are expected to be completed by early next year. The last chance to visit the museum before it closes is Sunday, Feb. 26.

News New Havenvisual artmuseumsYale University
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman

