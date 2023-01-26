© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Narcissists, we bet you think this show is about you. You’re right, it is.

By Jennifer LaRue
Published January 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST
Narcissus And Echo
Heritage Images / Getty Images
/
Hulton Fine Art Collection
Narcissus and Echo. Found in the Collection of Walker Art Gallery. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

There’s more to narcissism than meets the eye. This hour Colin and his guests reflect on narcissism: our misunderstandings about it, its pervasiveness in our culture, and the personal, public, and political damage it wreaks.

GUESTS:

  • Mark Ettensohn: Clinical psychologist who specializes in the treatment of narcissists
  • Lee Hammock: “Self-aware” narcissist who shares his experience and insights on social media
  • Pete Hatemi: Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Penn State University

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
