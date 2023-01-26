Narcissists, we bet you think this show is about you. You’re right, it is.

There’s more to narcissism than meets the eye. This hour Colin and his guests reflect on narcissism: our misunderstandings about it, its pervasiveness in our culture, and the personal, public, and political damage it wreaks.

GUESTS:



Mark Ettensohn: Clinical psychologist who specializes in the treatment of narcissists

Clinical psychologist who specializes in the treatment of narcissists Lee Hammock : “Self-aware” narcissist who shares his experience and insights on social media

: “Self-aware” narcissist who shares his experience and insights on social media Pete Hatemi: Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Penn State University

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.