The Colin McEnroe Show

The music, medicine, and mystery of humming

By Carolyn McCusker
Published July 25, 2024 at 1:57 PM EDT
listening
listening

From Thurston Harris and the Crash Test Dummies to that noise your refrigerator makes, humming sounds are all around us (especially if you’ve been to Windsor, Ontario). This hour — musical humming, mysterious humming, and how humming could be good for your health.﻿

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
