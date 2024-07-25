The music, medicine, and mystery of humming

From Thurston Harris and the Crash Test Dummies to that noise your refrigerator makes, humming sounds are all around us (especially if you’ve been to Windsor, Ontario). This hour — musical humming, mysterious humming, and how humming could be good for your health.﻿

GUESTS:



Susan Rogers: Multi-platinum record producer, cognitive neuroscientist, professor at Berklee College of Music and co-author of “This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You”

Multi-platinum record producer, cognitive neuroscientist, professor at Berklee College of Music and co-author of “This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You” Gunjan Trivedi: Co-founder of Wellness Space based in India and author of several studies exploring the benefits of humming on stress and health

Co-founder of Wellness Space based in India and author of several studies exploring the benefits of humming on stress and health Colin Novak: Associate Professor at the University of Windsor

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.