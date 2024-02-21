Black voters historically hold up Democrats, but are party Democrats holding up their end of the bargain?

A recent poll suggests that Joe Biden can’t assume that he’ll retain the same level of support among Black voters during this year’s election as he held in 2020.

63% of Black Americans polled by GenForward said that they would vote for Biden – that’s a 30% decline from 2020.

This hour, why a candidate’s take on issues like global conflicts could push a person to change their vote or sit it out altogether.



Bilal Dabir Sekou: Journalism Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut

Mercy Quaye: Founder and President at The Narrative Project

Jonathan Wharton: Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

