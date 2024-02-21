© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Black voters historically hold up Democrats, but are party Democrats holding up their end of the bargain?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published February 21, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
President Joe Biden greets the crowd with Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) (L), Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr. and Reverend Eric Manning (R) during a campaign event at Emanuel AME Church on January 8, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. The church was the site of a 2015 shooting massacre perpetrated by a white supremacist. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford
/
/ Getty Images
President Joe Biden greets the crowd with Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) (L), Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr. and Reverend Eric Manning (R) during a campaign event at Emanuel AME Church on January 8, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. The church was the site of a 2015 shooting massacre perpetrated by a white supremacist.

A recent poll suggests that Joe Biden can’t assume that he’ll retain the same level of support among Black voters during this year’s election as he held in 2020.

63% of Black Americans polled by GenForward said that they would vote for Biden – that’s a 30% decline from 2020.

This hour, why a candidate’s take on issues like global conflicts could push a person to change their vote or sit it out altogether.

  • Bilal Dabir Sekou: Journalism Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut
  • Mercy Quaye: Founder and President at The Narrative Project 
  • Jonathan Wharton: Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


