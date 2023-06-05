'Our Red Book': Everyone has a period story

After collecting oral histories from generations of women in her family in "My Little Red Book," Rachel Kauder Nalebuff created Our Red Book, an extended project reflecting the experience of people of all races, ages and genders around the world.

But there’s so much stigma and misinformation around periods.

This hour, three Connecticut-based contributors featured in her book join us, breaking down this bloody topic.

GUESTS:



Rachel Kauder Nalebuff: Editor, Our Red Book

Editor, Michelle Memran: Documentary Filmmaker

Documentary Filmmaker Kica Matos: New Haven-based Immigration Rights Activist and Organizer

New Haven-based Immigration Rights Activist and Organizer Axel Gay: Teen Writer

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired March 10, 2023.