Hit animated film 'Moana' will receive a live-action remake, Disney announced

By Ayana Archie
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT

Disney's animated hit movie Moana is getting a live-action remake, the company announced Monday.

The new version of the 2016 movie is under development, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who played the character Maui, said in a video.

"It's still very early in the process," he said. "There's so much more work to be done."

Moana, which is based on Pacific Islander cultures, is centered around "an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui...sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people," according to Disney.

Johnson, whose mother is Samoan, will be a producer on the upcoming movie and will reprise his role as Maui, who was inspired by Johnson's late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," he said. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength."

Auli'i Cravalho, who is Hawaiian and voiced the titular character, said Moana "has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me, and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."

Cravalho will also be an executive producer on the project.

Disney said Moana grossed almost $644 million at the box office globally and was nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe. Its soundtrack won a Grammy and Billboard Music Award.

Ayana Archie

