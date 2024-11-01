© 2024 Connecticut Public

Who said 'I hate politics' — then endorsed Harris? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwyane Wade, Timothée Chalamet
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images; Unique Nicole/Getty Images; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
From left: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwyane Wade, Timothée Chalamet

As you awaken from a night of Halloween debauchery, dressed as a Chipotle fork or a Croc clog or a Stanley tumbler, you'll find you're still haunted — and not by the Hawk Tuah Girl costume or other Spirit Halloween slop.

Could it be the statue of a pooped-on Nancy Pelosi desk that's hijacked your dreams? Or the bronze Dwyane Wade that flashes before your eyes when you blink? A fleet of Timothée Chalamet doppelgängers? HIGH CHOCOLATE PRICES?!

No, it's probably just the election. Enjoy the quiz.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

