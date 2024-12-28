Tornado warnings continue in the South after severe weather kills 2

Updated December 29, 2024 at 10:59 AM ET

Severe weather is expected to keep impacting large parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, after tornadoes and thunderstorms barreled across a swath of the country on Saturday, killing at least two people and injuring more.

The storms, which have also brought flash flooding and power cuts to large parts of the South, are set to hit states such as Florida and Alabama the hardest, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch was issued on Sunday morning for parts of Georgia and Florida, where several tornado warnings have been issued, including near Tallahassee. Tornado warnings have also been issued for parts of South and North Carolina.

Jason Fochtman/AP / Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle Neighbors move debris from a woman's home after strong thunderstorms pass through the Greater Houston region, Saturday, in Porter Heights.

At 9 a.m. Sunday ET, nearly 65,000 customers were without power in Mississippi, down from 93,000 around 1 a.m., according to electric utility tracking website PowerOutage.us. Some 54,000 customers were without power in Georgia; 36,000, Alabama; 20,000, Louisiana; and 13,000, Texas.

On Saturday, the NWS issued warnings in parts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana for tornadoes and by Saturday afternoon, the agency said it confirmed several tornadoes had touched down outside of Houston.

At least one person was killed and four injured in Texas, with damage to homes and vehicles, Madison Polston, spokesperson for the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, told The Associated Press.

Another person died in Mississippi and two more were injured there, AP reported.

The NWS confirmed another tornado near Meadville, Miss. The agency also said severe storms capable of producing tornadoes were spotted near Jigger, La., about 11 miles southwest of Winnsboro.

By early evening, another tornado was confirmed by over Gibbstown, La., as were potentially tornado-spawning storms near Palmetto, La.

Severe storms were also reported in west-central and south-central Mississippi.

NWS meteorologist Frank Pereira said tornadoes could strike communities from the Texas-Louisiana border, northern and central Louisiana, and into parts of Mississippi.

"They could stay on the ground for quite a while and they could be very strong tornadoes, EF3, which is really significant," he said. "Once they touch down, they remain on the ground, and can do damage over quite a length, quite a distance."

The NWS also forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain, and wind in many regions. Flash flooding, tropical storm strength wind gusts, and up to two-inch sized hail are possible in some places.

The potential for dangerous storms and twisters comes as many are traveling for the holidays. Auto club AAA projects a record 119 million people are traveling through New Year's Day. Nearly 107 million are traveling the nation's highways. About 8 million are estimated to be flying, many through the nation's busiest airline hubs.

More than 8,000 U.S. flights were delayed as of Saturday afternoon, according to FlightAware.com.

For parts of western Oregon and northern California, heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast this weekend, with the worst conditions Saturday. Pereira says the atmospheric river is likely to return to the region and could cause flash flooding and other headaches.

"By the time we get into Monday, Tuesday, things should start to taper off. We could see an uptick later in the week, Tuesday, Wednesday, but currently that round doesn't look as heavy as what is currently ongoing," he said.

