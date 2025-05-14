© 2025 Connecticut Public

Judge resentences Menendez brothers, making them eligible for parole

By Steve Futterman
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:16 AM EDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Erik and Lyle Menendez have a chance at freedom. The brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing their parents. But on Tuesday, a judge in Los Angeles reduced their sentences to 50 years to life, making them eligible for release. A previous LA County district attorney asked the judge last fall to cut the sentences. Reporter Steve Futterman was at the courthouse. And here's where I want to tell you that this report includes mentions of sexual assault and a description of the killings.

STEVE FUTTERMAN: Outside the courthouse late yesterday afternoon, the Menendez brothers' lead attorney, Mark Geragos, was elated.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARK GERAGOS: I just know that on a day like today that redemption is possible.

FUTTERMAN: His legal efforts had reached their desired goal.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GERAGOS: Today is a great day after 35 years.

FUTTERMAN: For more than three decades, Erik and Lyle Menendez had been in prison, with no hope for parole. But all along, there was a group of supporters, including relatives who wanted them released. They said the brothers had been abused by their parents, sexually abused by father Jose, while their mother, Kitty, did nothing to stop it.

Yesterday's hearing focused mostly, however, on whether the brothers are still a threat to commit violent crimes. Under California law, that was pretty much the only issue before the judge. Several cousins of the brothers took the stand, including Anamaria Baralt. She testified there was zero chance they would take part in criminal acts. Afterwards, she thanked the brothers' legal team.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANAMARIA BARALT: You have brought hope to this family that we didn't see coming.

FUTTERMAN: There was opposition yesterday from the district attorney's office. LA County's new DA, Nathan Hochman, spoke with reporters before the hearing, saying the brothers had not sufficiently admitted what they had done.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NATHAN HOCHMAN: The Menendez brothers engaged in a deliberate, premeditated killing of their parents.

FUTTERMAN: Just before the judge made his decision, Erik and Lyle Menendez, addressing the court by a video link from their prison, seemed to admit almost everything, even graphically describing shooting their mother in the head when she had already been shot and lay dying. The 50-years-to-life sentence means the brothers will be eligible to go before a parole board later this year. If the board rules they should be released, California Governor Gavin Newsom has the final say. He can accept or reject the recommendation.

For NPR News, I'm Steve Futterman in Los Angeles.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Steve Futterman
[Copyright 2024 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore]

