Most people eligible for injectable weight loss drugs in the US can't get them, Yale study finds

Less than 3% of all people in the U.S. who are eligible for injectable weight loss drugs receive a prescription for it, according to a new study from Yale School of Medicine.

Yuan Lu, co-author of the findings published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), said there were disparities even within that 3%.

“Black, Hispanic, Asian patients were less likely to receive them compared to white patients,” she said. “People living in [a] rural area or [a] community with more social-economic challenges were less likely to be prescribed with this treatment.”

The class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists are prescribed to treat Type 2 diabetes, a metabolic condition that increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. The injectable drugs include semaglutide (Ozemoic, Wegovy), and tirzepatide (Zepbound, Mounjaro).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the use of semaglutide and high-dose liraglutide (Saxenda) to help treat obesity, defined by a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Even though Zepbound is approved by the FDA for weight loss, its coverage by Medicare Part D is limited to treating diabetes.

Medicaid does not cover this class of weight loss drugs, and even private insurance offers limited coverage of the drugs for weight loss.

“The cost and the insurance coverage is the primary reason for people not getting this drug,” Lu said. “There is another part of the story. Even if the doctor prescribes it, you can imagine, because of the insurance, because of the cost issue, people come to the pharmacy, they find out it's too high out-of-pocket cost, and they don’t fill the prescription.”

Lu said without insurance, the drugs cost between $1,000 to $1,500 per month.

Weight management beyond GLP-1

A recently published review in the journal Obesity Reviews by Stamford Health found that significant weight is regained after stopping GLP-1 therapy, and the amount regained was proportional to the amount initially lost.

“For patients who have stopped GLP-1 drugs, it is recommended they continue to work with a health care provider to focus on sustainable dietary changes while also including regular physical activity,” said Suzanne J. Rose, executive director of research at Stamford Health.

“If patients have access to a registered dietician and personal trainer, they can work on formulating a plan that is maintainable,” she said. “In addition, it is important to include stress management as part of a healthy weight loss lifestyle.”

Rose said healthy coping mechanisms for stress include exercise, meditation, yoga, spending time in nature or engaging in hobbies.

She said patients should also consider joining a support group so they can connect with others who are going through similar experiences.

“Providers can encourage patients to be prepared for potential setbacks and have a plan in place to get back on track if they start to regain weight,” Rose said.