Jonathan Groff loves criticism … up to a point

By Rachel Martin
Published May 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: When I was growing up my parents talked a lot about purpose. They wanted my siblings and me to find careers that were satisfying but really they wanted us to find our purpose — the thing we were put in the world to do. And that's the idea that came into my head when I was thinking about how to introduce Jonathan Groff. Because yes, he's a mega talent with a long list of Broadway credits including "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton." He won a Tony award for his role in "Merrily We Roll Along" and now he's nominated for another Tony for his new musical about singer Bobby Darin called "Just in Time."

But when I watch Jonathan Groff perform it's more than just watching a person do what they love – it's watching a person live out their purpose. It's like he couldn't do anything else if he tried. And watching him on stage, doing his very special thing, is just a complete joy.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
