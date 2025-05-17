© 2025 Connecticut Public

Austria wins 69th Eurovision Song Contest

By Chloe Veltman
Published May 17, 2025 at 7:48 PM EDT
JJ, winner of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, holds up the trophy he won for Austria with the song "Wasted Love" during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, May 17, 2025.
Martin Meissner
/
AP
JJ, winner of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, holds up the trophy he won for Austria with the song "Wasted Love" during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Austria has won the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. "Wasted Love," performed by the classically trained JJ, beat out 25 other songs for the top prize at the finals held in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday.

"Wasted Love" is in some ways similar to last year's winner — Nemo's "The Code" — in that it includes soaring, operatic vocals. But while the 2024 victor was more club anthem than aria, "Wasted Love" is the opposite. Banging beats only appear in the final part of the song. Nemo was 24 when they won Eurovision last year. This year's winner shares the same age.

JJ co-wrote the winning song with Teodora Spiric and Thomas Turner.

This the third time Austria has won the international singing competition. Udo Jürgens claimed the top prize in 1965 and Conchita Wurst in 2014.

Israel took second place and Estonia came in third.

JJ called for "more love" in his message while accepting the trophy.

As is customary, the 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Austria.

Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.

Related Content