Fresh Air Weekend: Sarah Silverman; Cole Escola

Published May 31, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
"This whole tour was so cathartic," Sarah Silverman says of her PostMortem comedy special.
Clifton Prescod
/
Netflix
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Her parents died nine days apart, but Sarah Silverman gets the last laugh in "PostMortem": Silverman's father and stepmother are buried under one tombstone that reads: "Janice and Donald, who loved to laugh." The loss was a starting point for Silverman's "cathartic" Netflix comedy special.

Willie Nelson and Ken Pomeroy make beautiful music for tumultuous times: On Cruel Joke, Pomeroy, age 22, sings with an acoustic twang about farms and cowboys. The 92-year-old Nelson's Oh What a Beautiful World is an album of covers of songs by Rodney Crowell.

Mary Todd Lincoln as a cabaret star? How Cole Escola's 'stupid' dream came true: Escola gives the former first lady a wild second act in the Tony-nominated play Oh, Mary! "This play is about a woman with a dream that no one around her understands," Escola says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR

