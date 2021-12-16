© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST

A federal judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found flaws in the way the bankruptcy settlement protects members of the Sackler family who own the company from lawsuits. Purdue immediately said it would appeal Thursday's decision.

The ruling sides with one federal government office, eight states and a handful of other parties over thousands who had claims against Purdue and came to support the settlement. The Sacklers would have funded much of the settlement in exchange for the legal protections.

Tags

NewsLatest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content