Lamont's budget to include permanent income tax rate cuts

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has already unveiled some parts of his two-year taxing and spending plan – including the state's first personal income tax rate reduction since 1996, one of several tax relief proposals he will officially unveil to the General Assembly Wednesday at noon.

The proposed rate changes are predicted to benefit about 1.1 million of the state's 1.7 million tax filers, according to the Democrat.

"I want to cut taxes for the middle class,” Lamont said in a written statement. He said the state is in better fiscal shape compared to when he first took office four years ago and can now afford to reduce tax rates.

Lamont estimates some joint filers could save almost $600 and some single filers could save nearly $300, depending on their adjusted gross income.

Lamont also wants to expand a tax break for business owners called the pass-through entity tax credit, lower some income tax rates, and make the Earned Income Tax Credit more generous for low-income working families. Lamont will also seek to use $20 million in federal pandemic funding to hire a nonprofit organization that cancels people's medical debt.

The state ended the last fiscal year in June with a $1.3 billion budget surplus. State government's financial situation has improved in recent years, thanks to increasing tax revenue from the stock market, and federal pandemic funding.

The governor's budget plan next goes to the General Assembly, which is controlled by Lamont's fellow Democrats. But some lawmakers have their own ideas about how to use the state's surplus.

The top Republican on the General Assembly Finance committee is offering qualified support for the governor's income tax cut plan. The plan was announced Monday. East Lyme Representative Holly Cheeseman said the Democratic governor seems to have adopted the Republican idea of cutting taxes. She said she wished the tax cuts could start sooner than 2024.

The governor's office has also highlighted his plans to spend $2.5 million on community-based crime reduction efforts.

This story will be updated. This story contains information from the Associated Press.