The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Protests, comedy, universities, bees, and more

By Megan Fitzgerald,
Lily Tyson
Published April 14, 2025 at 9:57 AM EDT
A crowd of hundreds spilled from the steps of the Connecticut State Capitol Building into Bushnell Park as protestors decried the actions of the Trump administration as part of the national “Hands Off” day of protest on April 5, 2025.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
.

This hour we took your calls about anything you wanted to talk about.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
