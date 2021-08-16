© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

'Grandmother Neurons' Are How We Identify Familiar Faces, New Discovery Shows

Published August 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
grandmother-neuron.gif
courtesy of Winrich Freiwald
/

Scientists have found that our brains contain what’s called ‘grandmother neurons,’ which light up when we see a familiar face, like grandmother’s face.

The discovery was made using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) that showed a select set of neurons located in the temporal pole of rhesus monkeys lit up each time the monkeys saw photos of their buddies, both monkey and human. The process could help explain how the brain identifies personally familiar faces, and what it could mean in our understanding of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Autism.

GUESTS:

  • Winrich Freiwald - Head of the Laboratory of Neural Systems at Rockefeller University. Credited for the discovery of the ‘grandmother neurons.’
  • Dr. Robert Keder - Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician at Connecticut Children's, and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Connecticut
  • Brad Duchaine - Chair, Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Dartmouth, and co-founder of faceblind.org
  • A.E. Gaupp - West Hartford attorney with prosopagnosia, or face blindness

Cat Pastor contributed to this show that originally aired on July 19, 2021.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil