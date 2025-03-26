© 2025 Connecticut Public

Meet three Latin American community leaders who risked their lives to resist government and corporate plans to divert critical local water resources to mining and hydroelectric projects. Narrated by Diego Luna.

Watch 0:30
Water For Life
Trailer
Meet three Latin American community leaders fighting to retain access to their local water sources.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 1:35
Water For Life
Extended Trailer
Three Latin American community leaders face death threats and murder to save their water resources.
Preview: S1 | 1:35
Watch 2:24
Water For Life
Fire and Brimstone and Fear
Luis Quintanilla speaks out against the community division caused by a proposed gold mine.
Clip: S1 | 2:24
