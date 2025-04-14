© 2025 Connecticut Public

Water For Life

Water For Life

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 25m 10s

Meet three Latin American community leaders who risked their lives to resist government and corporate plans to divert critical local water resources to mining and hydroelectric projects. Narrated by Diego Luna.

Aired: 04/20/25 | Expires: 07/20/25
