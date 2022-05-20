© 2022 Connecticut Public

Suspension of Bridgeport cop in Black woman's case reversed

By The Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — An independent arbitrator has determined the city of Bridgeport should remove a police officer from administrative leave. It comes months after Mayor Joe Ganim ordered two detectives to be suspended amid allegations of insensitivity in their handling of separate cases in which Black women were found dead in their apartments. In each of the two cases, the families said police did not notify them of the women’s deaths in a timely manner. The arbitrator said he was “not convinced” the police department could justify placing Detective Angel Llanos on leave. The officers' union has also filed a grievance concerning Detective Kevin Cronin being placed on leave.

The Associated Press
