A colossal squid is filmed in its natural habitat for the first time

Updated April 15, 2025 at 20:18 PM ET

A colossal squid has been captured on camera in its natural habitat for the first time in the 100 years since its discovery — and it's a baby.

The squid, measuring about one foot in length, was seen nearly 2,000 feet below the surface in March, in the South Atlantic Ocean, the Schmidt Ocean Institute said in a statement. The footage was recorded by an underwater vehicle operated remotely by a crew from the organization.

"It's exciting to see the first in situ [on site] footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist," said Dr. Kat Bolstad, an associate professor at the Auckland University of Technology who helped verify the footage. "For 100 years, we have mainly encountered them as prey remains in whale and seabird stomachs, and as predators of harvested toothfish."

Bolstad explained to NPR that reason colossal squids have likely not been caught on camera until now is due to their large, sensitive eyes, which probably cause them to avoid research equipment that can be bright and loud. Sometimes, squids may respond to threats by holding as still as possible, hoping to go unnoticed.

Because of their elusive nature, researchers still know little about their diet, lifespan or reproductive traits. Much of what is known has been learned from similar species. But Bolstad said with this new footage, scientists may gather more information about how colossal squids behave early in their lives.

The juvenile squid displayed had pearly eyes and organs and was transparent, typical for members of the Cranchiidae family, also known as "glass squids." As it matures, it will likely become more opaque as its muscles thicken, Bolstad said.

The moment the crew saw the squid

Thom Linley helps develop technology for deep sea research and is a curator of Fishes at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. He was on board the ship gathering his notes to prepare for leading a dive for the first time. Then he caught a glimpse of the squid out of the corner of his eye.

Linley, an expert in deep-sea fish, had begun to learn about squids from Bolstad.

"Oh no. This might be important," he thought to himself. He quickly sent a low-resolution image of the invertebrate to Bolstad, which he later described as "incredibly cruel" since it was not detailed enough for identification.

While colossal squids grow to be quite large, their defining characteristics can be quite subtle, so Bolstad needed a more substantial image to confirm its identity.

"She's climbing the walls like, 'Give me the high res! Give me the high res!' " Linley recalled.

Aaron Evans, an independent scientist and glass squid expert viewed the low-resolution image of the squid and was readily able to identify it as a type of glass squid, a species he has studied for a decade.

But he became particularly excited when he heard it was captured near Antarctica, where colossal squid exclusively reside.

He and Bolstad identified key characteristics of the colossal squid, such as hooks on its tentacles.

"We got very excited, and we started hyperventilating. I mean, I can't speak for Kat. I started hyperventilating," Evans said.

More on colossal squids

Colossal squids live in the deep sea near Antarctica. They can reach lengths of 23 feet and weigh at least 1,100 pounds, making them the heaviest known invertebrates. Their tentacles feature hooks that help them catch prey and defend themselves against predators, such as sperm whales.

These intriguing creatures were first discovered in 1925 when two of their appendages were found in the stomach of a sperm whale.

It's important to note that colossal squids should not to be confused with giant squids. While giant squids are longer, they are not as heavy. Giant squids also inhabit the deep sea but are found in tropical and temperate waters.



