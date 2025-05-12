© 2025 Connecticut Public

Protesters rally at Tweed New Haven Airport as Avelo Airlines begins ICE deportation flights

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:57 PM EDT
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Protestors gathered outside Tweed, May 12, 2025, on the first day Avelo began deportation flights for I.C.E.

Protests took off at Tweed New Haven Airport as activists gathered to rally against Avelo Airlines deportation flights, which got underway Monday.

Avelo Airlines has agreed to charter deportation flights out of Mesa, Arizona, for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Protests against Avelo were also held at Tweed New Haven in April. But now the protests are gaining a greater sense of urgency.

Margarita, who only gave her first name fearing scrutiny by the federal government, spoke through an interpreter about her ordeal, surrounding a routine immigration court check-in in Hartford that resulted in the arrest of her husband by ICE agents.

He was arrested two months ago and deported to his native country of Ecuador, she said. Margarita remembers the last words he said to her face to face, in tears, as he was led away.

“Take care of my son, don’t leave him by himself, he only has you now,” Margarita said.

Protesters rallying against Avelo were joined by clergy from various faiths across Connecticut who stood by and listened to Margarita who spoke before the crowd.

She told them about the confusion in the minutes leading up to her husband’s arrest. Her son stood next to her and held a photocopy of a QR code, linking to a Go Fund Me for their family.

Margarita’s translator said the Go Fund Me account was created to help her gather the funds needed to reunite with her husband.

Bishop John Selders, affiliated with Moral Monday, a Connecticut based coalition focused on social justice activism, said Avelo Airlines made a choice.

“We want people who are in business to do business responsibly and morally and I’m going to call out everyone, these kinds of folk; when I found out they're doing something that just doesn't make moral sense,” Selders said.

As previously reported by Connecticut Public, Avelo Airlines released a statement in April saying it made the decision to charter deportation flights to prevent layoffs and continue its expansion.

Avelo Airline’s spokesperson Courtney Goff provided a statement to Connecticut Public shortly before Monday’s protest, which said:

“The safety and well-being of our Crewmembers (employees), Customers and all individuals involved is our highest priority,” Goff said. While we recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble, Avelo's main priority will continue to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation.”

Margarita spoke in Spanish about being left alone to fend for her son, her husband being the primary breadwinner. She spoke about her son’s wish to do well in school, his dreams now cut short.

Traumatized by the experience, she said she has to step up for her son.

“I thank God he made me strong, that I have a strong character as a mom, so I can give him strength,” Margarita said.

Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Protestors outside Tweed on May 13, 2025, as Avelo began deportation flights for I.C.E.
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

