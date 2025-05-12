© 2025 Connecticut Public

Former West Hartford Inn site converted to dozens of affordable apartments

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published May 12, 2025 at 5:24 PM EDT
Abigail Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno speaking at the ribbon cutting for The Camelot, an entirely affordable apartment complex on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, on May 11th, 2025.

Real estate developer Lewis Brown grew up around West Hartford, dining and celebrating birthdays at the restaurant in the West Hartford Inn.

Now, Brown is the developer behind The Camelot, a new affordable housing complex that now transformed the site of the former hotel.

While the Mexican restaurant Brown remembers well, Pancho McGee’s, is gone, 44 families will now have a new place to call home.

The Camelot is an entirely affordable housing complex located at 900 Farmington Ave., in West Hartford. It is walking distance from the downtown area.

“This development is in direct response to the states and the town of West Hartford's commitment to expanding affordable housing and building a more inclusive and sustainable community, not just here in West Hartford, but we are seeing these types of developments, thankfully, all across the state of Connecticut,” Brown said.

All 44 of the apartments are deemed affordable for families with a range of income levels, including those earning less than 30% of the area’s median income (AMI) to families earning 80%.

In Hartford County, that translates to affordability for families of two earning between about $30,000 to $80,000, Brown said. Thirteen of the apartments are reserved for families earning below 30%.

“This started three years ago, and we just got here today,” Brown said. “These are complex, tough, tough things to make work, and none of it would have happened without the community, the town's commitment.”

The project was funded with millions in COVID relief dollars, state grants, including $4 million from the Department of Housing (DOH). A $1 million brownfield remediation grant also went toward the project, along with help from the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority.

While not all of West Hartford’s leadership was in support of The Camelot, the project was approved as it follows the state’s law to increase affordable housing. About 8% of West Hartford’s housing is deemed affordable, which is below the state’s 10% affordable housing mandate for towns and cities.

The apartments, which are one- and two-bedroom units, are completed and all pre-leased, Brown said.

Navigating the need for more affordable housing can be difficult to balance, but West Hartford succeeded with The Camelot, DOH Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.

“We need to be intentional with some of these projects, because sometimes we see projects that go in downtown, they're all market rate,” Mosquera-Bruno said. “So people that are working downtown say, ‘Well, I wish I could afford one of these units and I can walk to my place.’ But that doesn't happen enough. West Hartford got it right.”

By having more affordable housing, residents will be able to participate in the local economy and support businesses.

“Residents are going to be living here with all income levels to be able to pay what they can afford, instead of a market rate,” Mosquera-Bruno said. “That creates the foundation for our families. That creates the foundation for our towns, building the community and being able to participate in those beautiful restaurants, because otherwise you wouldn't have money to eat or to spend, right?”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

