Thousands in Vermont turn out to protest Trump policies

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published June 14, 2025 at 7:18 PM EDT
A photo of people holding up signs shaped like headstones and reading things like "Suffocated under all the lies" and "!dying! trans rights + services gone" and "bled out and died during miscarriage"
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Several thousand people gathered for No Kings Day in Burlington, where there was music, speakers and a "die-in" to protest the Trump administration's policies.

From a flash-mob in Bennington to a state-long relay up Route 7, Vermonters in more than thirty cities and towns turned out on Saturday as part of "No Kings Day" — a nationwide protest of the Trump administration.

The group 50501 Vermont and local chapters of Indivisible organized many of the events, which took place ahead of a military parade in Washington D.C., a recent addition to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary event. June 14 is also Flag Day, and Donald Trump’s birthday. (Another event on Saturday, organized by former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer, invited people to eat cake on the Statehouse lawn and celebrate three birthdays.”)

A photo of a blonde dog with reflective vest reading "this dog bites fascists" standing on sunny grass.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Gaia the Mutt attends No Kings Day with human Mike Trioli. Both live in Burlington.
A photo of a large crowd of people holding up handmade signs reading things like "respect the constitution" and "abolish billionaires"
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Burlington Police estimate between 3,000 and 4,000 people turned out along the city's waterfront on Saturday.

At the largest No Kings Day gathering along the Burlington Waterfront, several thousand people sang together, chanted slogans and listened to speakers.

Dozens also staged a “die-in” to protest the presidential administration’s policies, from budget cuts to Medicaid to intensified immigration enforcement to clawing back funds from universities and scientific research.

A photo of people lying on the ground and holding up signs shaped like headstones.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
At the Burlington No Kings Day event, the group the Resistor Sisters organized a "die-in" where people lay on the ground for three minutes of silence.

In the crowd were childhood best friends Haley Frink, 31, and Tinesha Schaer, 30, who live in Bristol and Burlington. This was their first time attending a protest together.

“I have two daughters, and I'm just worried that they're not going to have a safe place to grow up in,” Schaer said. “Their rights are going to be gone.”

“I come from a line of Republicans in my family, and I'm breaking the tradition by just being aware of what's going on,” Fink said. “I don't really care about sides. I just care about the people around us.”

A photo of two women smiling in the sun and holding an American flag and signs reading "the power of the people is stronger than the people in power" and "america is for democracy, not dictatorship"
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Tina Schaer, left, and Haley Frink. The childhood best friends said they felt like it was their duty to do something, and protest.

It is an urgent time for every American – regardless of political persuasion – to advocate for this country’s freedoms, said Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint as she took the stage on Saturday.

“Our democracy and our rights and our laws are under threat daily, not just by Donald Trump, but all of the apologists and enablers who go along with it,” she said. “They've gone after judges. They've gone after students. They've gone after legal residents.”

The rally's speakers included White River Junction resident Mohsen Mahdawi, a lawful permanent citizen, who was detained by federal immigration authorities at what he was told would be a naturalization interview in Colchester.

The Trump administration said Mahdawi should be deported because his pro-Palestinian activism threatened its foreign policy goals. A federal judge, however, ordered his release after two weeks of detention in Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

A photo of people on stage, singing. In the center is a man with curly brown hair and glasses, wearing a suit jacket and a keffiyeh. He's smiling with his hand on his heart.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Mohsen Mahdawi sings "We Shall Overcome" before speaking in Burlington on Saturday.

Mahdawi told the Burlington Waterfront crowd on Saturday that his imprisonment was a silencing of his work toward peace.

“A work for peacemaking, to see our world free of wars, free of trauma, free of pain,” he said. “The world is seeing the truth that killing children is not acceptable, a genocide is not acceptable, wiping out a whole population is not acceptable, starting wars is not acceptable. And we say it not out of anger, we say it not out of fear. We say it out of love, a love for our humanity.”

The same desire for humanity, a “longing to coexist,” was what brought out Martha Ala Penzer, a 72-year-old Burlington resident and child of Holocaust survivors, to No Kings Day.

A photo of a woman in a denim bucket hat and glasses holding a heart-shaped sign reading "our nation at terrible odds, my heart aches."
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Burlington resident Martha Ala Penzer, 72, said she thought her mother — who had memories of the Warsaw Ghetto — would have been at the protest on Saturday.

“My parents raised us with a passionate conviction that war is the worst malice known to humanity, and that human beings can be manipulated to hate each other, whether it's here in the United States or in the Middle East,” Penzer said.

She said her heart aches to hear about starving children in Gaza – and to hear about U.S. immigration authorities arresting people working in the U.S. food, health care and construction industries.

A photo of two people seen from the back, wearing paper crowns in a crowd.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Partners and Burlington residents Lynn Smith, left, and Meredith Loomis, wear their crowns for No Kings Day on Saturday.
A photo of a man wearing sunglasses and a costume that looks like george washington - white wig, blue coat with gold lapels. He's holding a sign reading "WTF?"
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Colchester resident Tom Gould, 63, stands for a portrait in his George Washington costume at the Burlington Waterfront. "There were a lot of people who wanted to install him as king after the revolution," Gould said. "Best thing that George Washington ever did for this country was go home after his second term was over."

Midway through the event on Saturday, the farmworker advocacy organization Migrant Justice announced that Border Patrol had arrested and detained a family in Franklin County.

Migrant Justice later said in a statement that Jose Ignacio "Nacho" De La Cruz, 29, was driving with his 18-year-old stepdaughter Heidy Perez along Route 105 in Richford when agents pulled them over and "smashed their car window and violently detained the two community leaders."

Migrant Justice noted that De La Cruz, a former dairy worker and a current worker-owner at construction firm New Frameworks, has been advocating in the Statehouse for years. The group said that Perez has also been active in campaigning for immigrant rights, that she graduated from Milton High School less than a week ago, and that she's hoping to enroll in Vermont State University in the fall.

Abel Luna with Migrant Justice asked the protest crowd to rally outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in Richford.

“We want to make sure that they know that we're standing together and we're not going to let them do this,” Luna said. “We're not going to allow Trump to separate our families.”

A photo of a person at a microphone on a stage above a banner reading "this is what democracy looks like." Also on stage are people holding a black and white banner reading "human rights derechos humanos." In the foreground a person is clapping
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Abel Luna with Migrant Justice asks for people to rally outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in Richford after Border Patrol agents detained two farmworker community leaders on Saturday.

CBP did not respond to Vermont Public’s request about the reason for the arrest.

Spokespeople for CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also did not respond to an email seeking the location of 10 construction workers who were detained in Newport two weeks ago. The Vermont Asylum Assistance Project said in statement earlier this week that the whereabouts of those workers were unknown and that this was “part of a broader erosion of due process in immigration proceedings.”

Corrected: June 15, 2025 at 9:24 PM EDT
This story has been updated to reflect that local chapters of Indivisible also organized many of the No Kings Day events.
Corrected: June 15, 2025 at 7:56 AM EDT
A photo caption previously misidentified where Migrant Justice asked protestors to rally outside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection building.
Updated: June 14, 2025 at 8:18 PM EDT
This story has been updated with additional information about the detention of Jose Ignacio “Nacho” De La Cruz and Heidy Perez.
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Email Elodie.
See stories by Elodie Reed

Related Content