© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering R&B singer Cavin Yarbrough

By Jason Fuller,
John Ketchum
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:58 PM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

One of the leading voices of early 1980s R&B, Cavin Yarbrough of the singing duo Yarbrough and Peoples, died this month at the age of 72. His wife confirmed to CBS News.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Yarbrough was a classically trained pianist who played and sang ferociously with his wife, Alisa Peoples. They were discovered by the Gap Band's Charlie Wilson.

CHANG: Or Uncle Charlie Wilson, as some may know him. With his help, the duo signed to Total Experience Records, where they started making quintessential '80s music.

SHAPIRO: Like their No. 1 hit "Don't Stop The Music."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T STOP THE MUSIC")

YARBROUGH AND PEOPLES: (Singing) Don't you stop it, don't you stop the music.

CHANG: Synthesizers, 808 drums, Alisa Peoples' bold, yet endearing vocals - this was their recipe, which sounded futuristic then but is now timeless.

SHAPIRO: And shaped so much of what the genre would sound like during the '80s.

CHANG: The duo pioneered other hits, like "Don't Waste Your Time" and "Guilty."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GUILTY")

YARBROUGH AND PEOPLES: (Singing) You′re so sweet and beautiful.

GINA SEDMAN: I mean, when "Don't Stop The Music" came out, I mean, come on, we were skating off of that, and just - I mean, it was just groundbreaking. And then the video - I mean, with the Muppets in there (laughter). I mean, it was so creative, you know?

SHAPIRO: That's Gina Sedman, founder and CEO of the entertainment magazine The Indie Post Magazine. She interviewed Yarbrough and Peoples in 2023.

SEDMAN: You know, she would talk, and then he would complete her sentences, which is just like - I mean, it's like your normal, everyday married couple that have been married for so, so many years.

CHANG: The two were first introduced by a piano teacher during the early 1960s in Dallas, and they were married in the 1980s.

SHAPIRO: They were practically inseparable - playing, singing and cooking together.

SEDMAN: He loved his wife's cornbread (laughter). The way it was described, I mean, I can taste it, you know, from just the interview. She said she would take this chicken breast and she would bread it, and he used to love that. That was one of his favorite meals.

CHANG: To Cavin Yarbrough, thank you for your major contributions to R&B music.

SHAPIRO: We still won't stop the music. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Jason Fuller
John Ketchum

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public