Learning Snacks: Paws and Passover: Celebrating National Pet Day and Passover

FOR KIDS: FINDING THE PAWFECT PET FOR YOU!

Are you wild about animals? Have you ever considered getting a pet ? Owning a pet is a lot of responsibility- but also a ton of fun! Pets love walks, scratches, yummy treats, and playtime. See how Sid the Science Kid and Elmo care for their pets.

FOR PARENTS: LESSONS WE LEARN FROM OUR PETS

Our pets may be small, but they have big lessons to teach us ! Owning a pet teaches patience, responsibility, and the importance of routine. It’s important to take the time to find the right pet for your family . Having children play pretend pets can help them understand how to better care for the real deal.