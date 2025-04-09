Learning Snacks: Paws and Passover: Celebrating National Pet Day and Passover
FOR KIDS: FINDING THE PAWFECT PET FOR YOU!
Are you wild about animals? Have you ever considered getting a pet? Owning a pet is a lot of responsibility- but also a ton of fun! Pets love walks, scratches, yummy treats, and playtime. See how Sid the Science Kid and Elmo care for their pets.
FOR PARENTS: LESSONS WE LEARN FROM OUR PETS
Our pets may be small, but they have big lessons to teach us! Owning a pet teaches patience, responsibility, and the importance of routine. It’s important to take the time to find the right pet for your family. Having children play pretend pets can help them understand how to better care for the real deal.
FOR EDUCATORS: LET'S LEARN ABOUT PASSOVER!
This year, Passover begins on the evening of April 12 and ends after nightfall on April 20th. The holiday commemorates the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. Teaching about Passover helps students explore themes of resilience, religious freedom, and cultural identity. Share these books about Passover with your class or watch this video about combining Jewish traditional foods with other cultures.
This month, PBS KIDS recognizes Autism Acceptance Month, spotlighting autistic characters from series such as “Carl the Collector” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”