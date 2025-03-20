Learning Snacks: Shamrocks and Sunshine! St. Patrick’s Day and Welcoming Spring

FOR KIDS: ST. PATRICK'S DAY CRAFTS AND BOOKS

Go green this week with these St. Patrick’s Day themed activities! This book list has stories to share with your family all about the holiday. Craft a leprechaun hat , clover pin , or tissue paper shamrock to celebrate this lucky day.

FOR PARENTS: ST. PATRICK'S DAY AND SPRING RECIPES

The start to spring means new delicious produce in season. Strawberries, peas, artichokes, leafy greens, and more! Remember to enjoy a yummy Irish recipe before the week is over. Or why not end the week with a scrumptious spring-themed brunch as a family? Visit this link to see what other seasonal produce to cook with in April.