Learning Snacks: Shamrocks and Sunshine! St. Patrick’s Day and Welcoming Spring
FOR KIDS: ST. PATRICK'S DAY CRAFTS AND BOOKS
Go green this week with these St. Patrick’s Day themed activities! This book list has stories to share with your family all about the holiday. Craft a leprechaun hat, clover pin, or tissue paper shamrock to celebrate this lucky day.
FOR PARENTS: ST. PATRICK'S DAY AND SPRING RECIPES
The start to spring means new delicious produce in season. Strawberries, peas, artichokes, leafy greens, and more! Remember to enjoy a yummy Irish recipe before the week is over. Or why not end the week with a scrumptious spring-themed brunch as a family? Visit this link to see what other seasonal produce to cook with in April.
FOR EDUCATORS: SPRING LESSONS AND IRISH HISTORY
As we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the arrival of spring, it’s time for some fresh, new resources for your classroom! Learn the history behind St. Patrick’s Day by watching The Truth About the Irish Potato Famine or Immigration: The Irish. And then ring in spring with a seasonal story and a hands-on activity all about worms.
