Eastern Connecticut State University students can now minor in cannabis

Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Connecticut and sometime later this year, it’s expected retail shops will be opened to sell it. The growing legalization of Cannabis products is opening a whole new industry in New England and that industry needs trained and educated workers. That’s prompting a new area of study for some Eastern Connecticut State University students, this spring semester the school is launching a Cannabis Cultivation and Chemistry Minor. Lori Mack spoke with the program’s coordinator, Assistant Professor of Biology Bryan Connolly.