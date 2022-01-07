© 2022 Connecticut Public

Eastern Connecticut State University students can now minor in cannabis

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lori Mack and Jeni Ahrens
Published January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
US-ECONOMY-SOCIAL-AGRICULTURE-CANNABIS
Angela Weiss
/
AFP/Getty Images
An employee holds a container of hemp flowers at Empire Standard, a hemp extract processing and distribution plant, on April 13, 2021 in Binghamton, New York.

Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Connecticut and sometime later this year, it’s expected retail shops will be opened to sell it. The growing legalization of Cannabis products is opening a whole new industry in New England and that industry needs trained and educated workers. That’s prompting a new area of study for some Eastern Connecticut State University students, this spring semester the school is launching a Cannabis Cultivation and Chemistry Minor. Lori Mack spoke with the program’s coordinator, Assistant Professor of Biology Bryan Connolly.

Tags

Newscannabiseducation
Lori Mack and Jeni Ahrens
See stories by Lori Mack and Jeni Ahrens
