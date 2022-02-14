Environment committee to debate making manufacturers more responsible for their waste

One environmental topic getting a big look from lawmakers in this year’s short legislative session is called “extended producer responsibility.” That’s basically a way to hold certain manufacturers responsible for getting rid of their old products, usually through a fee paid by consumers.

Connecticut already has several “EPR” programs for things like paint and mattresses. Customers pay a small surcharge at the point of sale, which funds a wider takeback program, with the aim of keeping harmful waste out of the state’s trash.

On Monday, the state environment committee voted to move forward on a number of topics related to extended producer responsibility, with lawmakers agreeing to draft and debate proposed legislation that could set up EPR programs for tires, consumer packaging, and certain types of cylinders .

But lawmakers caution the ideas are by no means a sure-fire bet.

“These are just concepts,” said Rep. Steve Harding ( R-Brookfield ), a ranking member of the committee. “This is no way a vote to support any of these concepts. This is simply a vote to have a discussion.”

Efforts to pass EPR laws for tires and propane tanks failed last legislative session, with the Connecticut Post reporting that pushback from the tire industry effectively sidelined the measure.

Other concepts lawmakers agreed to tackle on Monday include drafting legislation to fight climate change and to clean up the Housatonic River.

The state’s environment committee is slated to meet again on Friday, Feb. 18.