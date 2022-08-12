Free eye exams and eyeglasses are available to youth at Hartford Public Library locations

Beginning Monday, children ages 5 to 18 can get free eye exams and eyeglasses through a program with the Hartford Public Library and Vision to Learn .

Since last year, Vision to Learn has worked to help underserved communities in Connecticut.

Bonnie Solberg with Hartford Public Library said, in Hartford, some families don't not have the money to spend on proper vision care or they aren't sure a child needs glasses.

“They need a little help,” she said. “But there's other priorities when money is tight.”

Screening days are offered through Wednesday, Aug. 24. Solberg said previous screenings in June served 27 children.

“Out of the 27 children screened, 24 needed glasses and received a free pair of glasses as a result of their screening,” Solberg said.

Since launching last year, Vision To Learn has examined over 1,400 children in Connecticut and provided glasses to over 1,100 children.

Solberg said the turnout in June showed there was a demand for the service.

"More than we could meet during those two days,” she said. “We knew that it was something we wanted to bring back if possible.”

Insurance is not required, but appointments are.

Screenings are being held in Hartford at these dates and locations:



August 15, Dwight Library - 7 New Park Ave.

August 16, Barbour Library - 261 Barbour St.

August 17, Albany Library - 1250 Albany Ave.

August 22, Camp Field Library - 30 Campfield Ave.

August 23, Park Street Library @ the Lyric - 603 Park St.

August 24, Downtown Library - 500 Main St.

You can also check appointment availability by calling the Hartford Public Library at 860-695-6300.