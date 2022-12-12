© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

To address CT racial equity in health the legislature is expected to take up these key goals

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published December 12, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST
Windham Hospital Nurses Strike
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Steve Johnson, former president of the Windham Community Memorial Hospital United Employees, shows his support for union workers as they negotiate for pay raises and the elimination of mandatory overtime during a 48 hour unfair labor practice strike outside of Windham Community Memorial Hospital September 23, 2022.

State legislators are expected to address medication affordability and nursing shortages this upcoming session, according to the Commission on Racial Equity in Public Health.

The 28-member group was established by Gov. Ned Lamont in a 2021 bill that declared racism a public health crisis in Connecticut.

Members said the Connecticut General Assembly is most likely to focus on long-term funding for community health workers. “They are not covered by Medicaid yet, although groups hope that [they] will be eventually,” said Muna Abbas, a data analyst for the commission. “Right now, they are grant-funded for the most part. There are efforts to look at ways to implement sustainable reimbursement for community health workers.”

Medical debt will be another hot issue.

“We also believe that there will be efforts to include mandatory reporting on the demographics of patients being sued for unpaid charges,” said Abbas.

Members called attention to expanding HUSKY Health coverage to undocumented immigrants, and also expanding coverage for obesity and violence intervention.

“We believe there are going to be proposals to tackle healthcare affordability, for example, prescription drugs, to tackle the high prices that many consumers are facing,” Abbas said.

Earlier at an October 20 meeting, the commission set 35 metrics across the statutorily defined focus areas, comprising health and the social drivers of health — Housing, environment, education, economics, and criminal justice.

“We're following up with state agencies and other identified sources of data,” said Pareesa Charmchi Goodwin, executive director of the Commission on Racial Equity in Public Health. “We're on track to have a data report by the end of the calendar year, which will include the majority of the metrics and an update to the General Assembly.”

A website is scheduled to be launched shortly, and it will be connected to the state General Assembly website found under the commission's tab.

“We'll be building up content over time but to start, we'll have information on our reports to the General Assembly, disparity data snapshots and meeting information,” Goodwin said. “It's important that communities are not only aware of our work and what we're doing, but also inform our work. Our commission also has an executive branch-facing charge, providing practice and policy recommendations to eliminate structural racism in state hiring, contracting and procurement and operations.”

News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate